LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country and here in Kentuckiana, people took time out of their Monday to promote love and unity in memory of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

In New Albany Monday night, the Louisville group, Linkin Bridge held a special performance at an MLK celebration.

It was the 30th year for the event, hosted by the city of New Albany and the Parks and Recreation Department. Members of the group say it's important for them to participate in events like these.

"Martin Luther King, among many others paved a way for us to be able to get on stage and make a living with what we do. And then in front of all these wonderful people here in Indiana, we love it, we love doing what we do," Linkin' Bridge's Montre Davis said.

In Louisville, people didn't let the snow and cold stop them from attending the 48th annual MLK motorcade and rally.

