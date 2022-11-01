Louisville radio station flips the switch, begins playing 24/7 Christmas music

Mix 106.9 FM is helping you get in the Holiday spirit early this year!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love it or hate it, it's time for non-stop Christmas music!

Louisville radio station WVEZ, more commonly known as, Mix 106.9 FM has flipped the switch and is helping you get in the Holiday spirit early this year.

Despite many of us still having our pumpkins and Halloween decorations up, Mix 106.9 is now playing 24/7 Christmas music until Dec. 25.

The radio station, dubbed “Louisville’s Original Christmas Music Station,” began playing Holiday-themed music around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

It’s the most..wonderful time… Posted by Mix 106.9 Louisville on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

In a TikTok video, the station revealed that many of their listeners were calling to ask when the station would begin playing Christmas music. Some as early as September!

Playing Christmas music months early is an annual tradition for Mix 106.9.

During the rest of the year, the station plays a variety of hits from the 2000s and today.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.