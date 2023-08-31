'To see him suffering is very painful': Former congressman says clip of McConnell appearing to freeze is hard to watch

This is the second time Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell stopped talking for an extended period of time in front of a crowd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retired U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth of Louisville looked closely at a video of Sen. Mitch McConnell who was silent for 30 seconds.

The clip was hard for Yarmuth to watch.

"Somebody who has clearly lost a lot of his sharpness, and he was, always had one of the keenest minds around, and to see him suffering is very painful," he said.

Yarmuth has been friends with McConnell since 1968. They were once Republican allies until Yarmuth switched and became a Democrat in 1985.

In July McConnell froze for the first time during a Washington D.C. news conference.

Yarmuth said this second incident is alarming to see.

After the first incident, McConnell made a rebound, speaking more than once at the sweltering hot Fancy Farm picnic on Aug. 5.

"For those of you who keep count, this is my 28th Fancy Farm," he said.

McConnell has served as a United States senator for seven terms and the leader of the Republican party since 2007.

His current six year senator term ends in January 2027.

Yarmuth said he doubts McConnell will be under any pressure to resign.

"I suspect that this is not going to be something, this is going to be a decision that he will make on his own; it won't be made by others for him," he said.

Yarmuth even remembered the call McConnell made to him when the powerful Democrat announced his retirement in 2021. He said he would gladly make the same gesture and call to McConnell.

"I would definitely, if Mitch would retire or when Mitch, if he decides he makes until the end of the term. I would certainly say 'hey buddy it's been quite a ride,'" he said.

