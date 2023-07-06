Police searching for Louisville woman who has been missing for over two weeks

Whitney Anne Werner is known to frequent Valley Station, Pleasure Ridge Park and Taylor Boulevard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a woman who has been missing from south Louisville for over two weeks.

Whitney Anne Werner, 35, is known to frequent the areas of Valley Station, Pleasure Ridge Park and Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.

Her family has not heard from Whitney since June 19, they are concerned for her safety and mental health.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Whitney, they're asked to contact the LMPD immediately at (502) 574-5673.

