Golden Alert issued for missing 51-year-old woman last seen in Louisville

Family members say Jennifer Albrecht was last seen Friday night. Her vehicle was spotted in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 51-year-old woman last seen on Bardstown Road.

Metro Police said Jennifer Albrecht left her home in the 10000 block of Hill Cross Court around 7 p.m. Friday.

Family members said they have not been in contact with her and are concerned for her safety. She has a condition that requires medication.

Albrecht was last seen driving a 2014 blue Nissan Versa with Tennessee plate BJT2841 in the vicinity of the 3300 block of Bardstown Road.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

