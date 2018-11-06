LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The American Red Cross along with the University of Louisville Hospital launched its "Missing Types" campaign on June 11.

The goal is to recruit new blood donors and those who have not given recently to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients.

During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B, and O--the main blood groups--will disappear from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role every blood donor plays.

When the letters A, B, and O vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking.

“Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It's more than 40,000 patients who need blood each day which means half of us knows someone who received a blood transfusion,” Jennifer Adrio, the CEO of the Red Cross Kentucky region, said.

In order to donate blood, you have to be 18-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and have a valid identification card.

To donate blood visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RedCross.

© 2018 WHAS-TV