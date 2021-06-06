x
Missing teen sisters found safe

The two were reported missing after spending time at Kentucky Kingdom Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, LMPD said the sisters were located.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), an Operation Return Home has been canceled for 15-year-old Alesia Walker and her sister 14-year-old Alexis Walker. 

The two were reported missing after spending time at Kentucky Kingdom Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, LMPD said the sisters were located and are safe.

