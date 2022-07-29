Missing: Teenage boy from Crestwood last seen Tuesday night

17-year-old Trace Wynn may be in Louisville or New Albany, Ind. in a red Mazda, Oldham County Police says.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy from Crestwood, Ky. was reported missing on Wed. July 27, according to Oldham County Police Department.

Trace P. Wynn left his home in Crestwood Tuesday evening and was last seen at a friend's house in Simpsonville, officials say.

Wynn reportedly left his friend's house Tuesday night with two unknown males in a red Mazda, heading to an unknown destination in Louisville or New Albany, Ind., according to Oldham Co. Police.

Wynn is a white male with black hair and blue eyes. He's reportedly 6'3" and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts with a red ball design/logo, a white t-shirt, and brown and blue bracelets on his left wrist.

Wynn, at the time of his disappearance, was allegedly upset and angry regarding a situation involving a family member, Oldham Co. Police said.

The teen has possibly not taken prescribed daily medication since leaving home Tuesday night, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call:

Oldham County Central Dispatch at (502) 222-0111 (available 24 hours)

Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300 (Monday-Friday) (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.