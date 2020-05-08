Authorities ask for help in locating missing Spencer County teen

Grayson Lawson, 17, was last seen on Aug. 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden, police say.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager possibly missing from the Shelby-Spencer County area.

Seventeen-year-old Grayson Lawson of Taylorsville was last seen Aug. 2 on Mount Eden Road in Mount Eden.

She was wearing red pajama pants, a gray Spencer County High School hoodie and pink Crocs.

Grayson is a white female, around 5-feet-8-inches tall with long brown hair (highlighted blonde hair) and blue eyes.

Her car is a 2012 pearl white 4-door Nissan with Kentucky plate 662 PHR.