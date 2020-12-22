Operation Return Home alert issued for missing 14-year-old in Louisville

Joseph Spaulding, 14, was last seen in the 2100 block of Winston Avenue on December 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a missing teenager.

Joseph Spaulding, 14, was last seen in the 2100 block of Winston Avenue on December 21. According to family members, Spaulding left the residence and has not contacted them.

Police said Spaulding's family fears he may be a danger to himself.

Spaulding is 5'1'' and weighs 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Spaulding's location is asked to contact police at 574-LMPD.

