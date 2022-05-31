LMPD attempting to locate missing 18-year-old last seen in Highview

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Jashawn Kotey, who was last seen May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple Valley Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old last seen in Highview.

Metro Police said Jashawn Kotey was last seen on May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple Valley Drive.

Jashawn is a Black male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 230-pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve t-shirt, black jeans, Nike socks and slides.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

