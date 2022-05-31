LMPD attempting to locate missing 18-year-old last seen in Highview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old last seen in Highview.
Metro Police said Jashawn Kotey was last seen on May 25 in the 8000 block of Apple Valley Drive.
Jashawn is a Black male, about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 230-pounds.
He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve t-shirt, black jeans, Nike socks and slides.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.
