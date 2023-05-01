LMPD: 2 teen girls missing after last being seen near downtown library

The two girls may be heading to Mason County, Kentucky, authorities said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police need the public's help in locating two missing teens.

Haley Richter, 14, and Hayley Dwyer, 13, were last seen near the Louisville Free Public Library on York Street around noon on May 1.

Police said both girls left the library on foot together and may be trying to get to Mason County, Kentucky.

"There are concerns for their safety and mental health," LMPD said.

Richter is 5'1" with brown hair and brown eyes. Dwyer is 5'3" and has blonde/strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the two girls' whereabouts, they are urged to immediately contact authorities at 502-574-5673 (LMPD).

