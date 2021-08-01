Kentucky State Police searching for missing Hardin County teen

According to police, Trevor Cannon was last seen in Glendale, Ky on Jan. 6, 2021.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager in Hardin County.

According to police, Trevor Cannon was last seen on Jan. 6 around 10 p.m. near BenchMark Foster Home in Glendale, Ky. He may be in Grayson County.

If anyone has any information on Trevor Cannon, they are urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown at (270) 766-5078.

