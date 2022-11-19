Louisville police asking for help in finding missing 22-year-old last seen in Algonquin

According to police, Jessica Stoll has been missing from the 1500 block of South 15th Street since 8 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been issued for a missing 22-year-old Louisville woman last seen in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to police, Jessica Stoll has been missing from the 1500 block of South 15th Street since 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Stoll is a white female, standing about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 125-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line- at (502) 574-LMPD.

