Missing Oldham County woman's body found in Ohio River near Owensboro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities say a woman who went missing from Oldham County in early January has been found in the Ohio River.

The body of 31-year-old Nicole Mitchell was found on April 1 in Owensboro, according to LaGrange Police.

Family members reported Mitchell missing on Jan. 11 after losing contact with her in mid-December. Police said it was learned she “vacated her residence” with no forwarding address information.

Police said the manner and cause of death are undetermined.

The investigation is ongoing.

