Police searching for 66-year-old man missing from Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is missing out of Louisville's Okolona neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police say Michael Burch, 66, has been missing from the 4200 block of Serenity Hope Drive since July 28.

Burch suffers from a medical condition which requires medication and his family is concerned for his safety, authorities say.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

