x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for 66-year-old man missing from Okolona

Michael Burch suffers from a medical condition which requires medication and his family is concerned for his safety, authorities say.
Credit: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is missing out of Louisville's Okolona neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police say Michael Burch, 66, has been missing from the 4200 block of Serenity Hope Drive since July 28.

Burch suffers from a medical condition which requires medication and his family is concerned for his safety, authorities say.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

Louisville Orchestra Conductor Teddy Abrams gives sneak peek to what to expect this season

Before You Leave, Check This Out