LMPD searching for missing man last seen at Louisville Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are searching for a man who is missing after he was last seen at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Aug. 10.

Samuel Brooks, 86, arrived in Louisville around 5 p.m. after taking a flight from California.

Brooks suffers from dementia and may be confused, according to LMPD.

He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, gray or black pants, a black hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

