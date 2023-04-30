Golden alert issued for 20-year-old man last seen in southeastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say was last seen in southeastern Jefferson County.
A Golden Alert was issued for Joshua Kennedy, 20, on Sunday. He was last seen on Collingwood Road.
He is described as a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, with blond hair and hazel eyes.
Kennedy was wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a garbage bag.
If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
►Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.