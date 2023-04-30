x
Golden alert issued for 20-year-old man last seen in southeastern Jefferson County

A Golden Alert was issued for Joshua Kennedy, 20, on Sunday. He was last seen on Collingwood Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say was last seen in southeastern Jefferson County.

He is described as a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Kennedy was wearing a dark blue hoodie with blue jeans, black tennis shoes and carrying a garbage bag.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911.

