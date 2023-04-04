LMPD finds missing man with dementia last seen in Newburg

According to Louisville Police, Roger Roberts, 71, was driving a 2003 Red Ford Ranger before he was found safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elderly man with dementia was declared missing in Louisville around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. He was found by police just over an hour later.

Original story:

According to Louisville Metro Police, Roger Roberts, 71, was last seen in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.

Roberts is currently suffering from the early stages of dementia and is lost, police say.

Roberts is wearing the clothes in the photo, though he currently has a longer beard.

He is reportedly driving a 2003 Red Ford Ranger with the Kentucky plate number: 912-HAE.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or LMPD at (502) 574-5673.

