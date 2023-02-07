Louisville police searching for missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Jeffersontown

Police said Jamie Kovacs was last seen near the 3800 block of Winchester Acres Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Jeffersontown.

Police said Jamie Kovacs was last seen near the 3800 block of Winchester Acres Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She is described as a white female, about 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighing about 145-pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Police did not provide a clothing description.

Kovacs is believed to be driving a beige 2002 Toyota Corolla with Kentucky plat 700 HZV.

Call 911 if you have seen her.

