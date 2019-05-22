LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Janice Fletcher was located safely on Wednesday.

Louisville Metro Police reached out to the public to help locate an endangered, missing woman on Tuesday

Janice Fletcher was last seen near Algonquin Parkway and 35th Street. She was thought to be in the Shawnee Park neighborhood in Louisville.

LMPD sent out a notice on Wednesday that Fletcher had been located safely by the LMPD River Unit.

