LMPD finds missing man who left Louisville hospital suffering from serious head injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have found a Louisville man who walked away from a downtown hospital while being treated for a serious head injury.

32-year-old Conrad Harley was admitted to the University of Louisville Hospital for a traumatic head injury, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

At some point on July 4, he walked away from the hospital located at 530 South Jackson Street.

Police said Harley is 5'9" and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has staples across his head from surgery. Harley was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark gray sweatpants.

He has since been found and officials say he is safe.

