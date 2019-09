LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said officers have found a 22-year-old man reported missing.

Tyrone H. Goodnight was last seen at 3612 River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 17.

LMPD 2nd Division officers located Goodnight September 18.

