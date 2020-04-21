LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man who has been missing for more than two months. He may require medical attention.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Michael Shade was last seen on February 10, 2020 in the area of Southside Drive and Strawberry Lane. He is a white man and he was last seen wearing a tan straw hat, blue jeans and a flannel jacket.

Police said Shade has medical issues which may require attention. If you have any information on Michael Shade, you are encouraged to call 911 or (502) 574-5673.

LMPD

