LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A Golden Alert has been canceled for a Louisville man previously missing since May 14.

Kevin Monsour, 46, was last seen on Tuesday morning at 1931 Trevilian Way. Police said he was found safely in Jefferson Memorial Forest.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.