LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police need help to bring an endangered, missing man home.

Eric Bryant, 39, is 6’3’’ and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. The last time Bryant was seen was 2 p.m. in the 700 block of Inverness Avenue in Louisville. He was wearing a white t-shirt, plaid shorts and had a dirty appearance.

Bryant is developmentally disabled and requires medication. He may be suicidal.

He often goes to Iroquois Park.

If you have any information on Bryant’s location, call 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.