Louisville police cancel alert for missing 9-year-old boy

A spokesperson said Jordan Johnson had been located and is safe with family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boy reported missing Sunday night has been found.

According to Louisville Metro Police, 9-year-old Jordan Johnson was located shortly after police released a missing persons notification.

They said Jordan is safe and reunited with his family.

No other information was given

Original story

Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old Louisville boy.

Jordan Johnson was last seen in 2000 block of Newburg Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Jordan is described as bi-racial, about 5-feet-2-inches tall and about 80-pounds.

He was last seen wearing khaki-colored jeans with a rip in the knee, a blue shirt with a design on it and red Nike shoes.

Jordan is considered borderline autistic, according to LMPD.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

