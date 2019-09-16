LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD said a 4-year-old Louisville girl has been found safe after she was reported missing early Monday morning.

Lyric Rushin was last seen at her house on S. 27th Street at around 1 a.m. September 16. Neighbors said the girl just celebrated her birthday Saturday, September 14.

The girl was found with an unidentified man near the intersection of 41st and Market. According to police, the family of the girl attempted to physically restrain the man after finding him with Rushin, at which point detectives put the unidentified man in a police car. The man is being questioned by police.

Rushin is also being questioned by police, after which she will be reunited with her mother.

WHAS11 is at the scene and will continue to update as more information is given.

