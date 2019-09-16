LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD said a 4-year-old Louisville girl has been found safe after she was reported missing early Monday morning.

Lyric Rushin was last seen at her house on S. 27th Street at around 1 a.m. September 16. Neighbors said the girl just celebrated her birthday Saturday, September 14.

"It's amazing to see how people were on their way to work and just pulled over to find this little girl," Rushin's cousin, Keishia Tiller said.

Rushin was found about two miles from her home around 9 a.m. Monday.

The girl was found with an unidentified man near the intersection of 41st and Market. According to police, the family of the girl attempted to physically restrain the man after finding him with Rushin, at which point detectives put the unidentified man in a police car. The man is being questioned by police. It is still unclear how or even if the man was involved.

"It's sad that something like this happened, but the blessing is that she's here," Rushin's aunt, Estefany Rushin said. "God's angels held her tight and got her home safely."

Rushin's family says the 4-year-old would never wander off with strangers -- adding she's a mommy's girl who would never go anywhere without her mother.

"If she doesn't know you, she kind of backs away, and she's shy," Estefany Rushin said.

Officials blocked off the girl's home for much of Monday morning to investigate the area.

Rushin and her mother spent their day with officers trying to piece together what happened.

