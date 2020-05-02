VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove Police confirm they are looking for an 81-year-old U.S. Navy Veteran who was last seen Monday, February 3.

Willard R. Mcmanis' last known sighting was around 5:30 p.m. at a family member's home, police said. Officers said Mcmanis could be driving a 2017 Silver Ford Escape with a Kentucky Purple Heart Tag 8527FV.

Police also said Mcmanis does not have his daily medication that he takes for known health issues. He is 5’9” and 130 pounds with white hair, a white goatee and blue eyes.

Mcmanis has a tattoo of an anchor on his left hand, and an anchor and a rose on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, a tan shirt, black shoes and his blue Navy ballcap.

If you see Willard Mcmanis or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Vine Grove Police Department at 270-268-6151, or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

