Hillview police asks for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Hillview are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Jackson Levi Parker was last seen in the Tanyard Springs neighborhood around midnight on March 26.
Jackson is described as a white male, about 5-foot-3-inches tall, 110-pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing an LSW white t-shirt and blue plaid pajama pants.
If you have seen him, you are asked to call Hillview police at (502) 955-6808 or dispatch at (502) 543-7074.
