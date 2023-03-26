Hillview police asks for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

Police say Jackson Levi Parker was last seen in the Tanyard Springs neighborhood around midnight on March 26.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Hillview are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jackson is described as a white male, about 5-foot-3-inches tall, 110-pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an LSW white t-shirt and blue plaid pajama pants.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call Hillview police at (502) 955-6808 or dispatch at (502) 543-7074.

