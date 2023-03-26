x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hillview police asks for help locating missing 12-year-old boy

Police say Jackson Levi Parker was last seen in the Tanyard Springs neighborhood around midnight on March 26.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Hillview are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Jackson Levi Parker was last seen in the Tanyard Springs neighborhood around midnight on March 26.

Jackson is described as a white male, about 5-foot-3-inches tall, 110-pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing an LSW white t-shirt and blue plaid pajama pants.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call Hillview police at (502) 955-6808 or dispatch at (502) 543-7074.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out