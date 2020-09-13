Authorities searching for missing 8-year-old and 5-year-old from Grayson County believed to be in danger

Police said Carlie Geary and Chyenne Williams were taken by their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples and could be traveling south, possibly to Tennessee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are searching for two missing girls they said were abducted by their non-custodial mother and could be in danger.

Eight-year-old Carlie Geary and 5-year-old Chyenne Williams were last seen at their home in the 5900 block of Grayson Springs Road in Clarkson, Kentucky on Thursday.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were placed in the Cabinet for Families and Children’s custody after it was discovered they were allowed unsupervised visits with their non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Ellen Maples.

Police said Carlie and Chyenne had been removed after substantiated abuse and neglect by Maples. Officials also alleged she dragged one of her children by her hair to the pond and held her head underwater only to be rescued by her grandmother who then released her back to Maples’ custody after a few days.

Police believe Maples may be headed south and could be in the Tennessee area.

“These kids are in danger! Past history of abuse and neglect, the mothers mental state and her blatant disregard for the wellbeing of these babies is a strong indicator that these kids are suffering,” Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a news release.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Carlie, Chyenne or Maples, you are asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-0303.

