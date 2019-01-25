LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 12 days, family, friends and Grayson Country Sheriff's detectives have been searching for 57-year-old Michael "Kerry" Williams.

Williams was last seen near Preston Highway in Jefferson County. He is 5'9", 210 pounds and brown eyes and gray hair. He is possibly wearing a black or navy t-shirt with a symbol of wings with a dark colored long sleeve shirt underneath.

Detectives have been combing the area for any additional leads that might help in finding Williams, but now they need your help.

They are not ruling out foul play but have not released many additional details.

If you know anything, please contact the Grayson Country Sheriff’s Office at 270-287- 1006.