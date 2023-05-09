LMPD: 2 teens located, 1 still missing from Louisville's Home of the Innocents

Police said two of the teens are safe while 15-year-old MacKenzie Keith remains missing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said hours after issuing an Operation Return Home for three teenagers who walked away from the Home of the Innocents, two of them have been found.

Hayley Richter and Hayley Dwyer have been located and are safe.

Police said 15-year-old MacKenzie Keith is still missing.

The three girls walked away from the children’s home Tuesday morning and was later reported missing.

Mackenzie is described as a white female, about 5-feet-6-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said there are concerns for her safety and mental health.

If you have seen these girls, you are asked to call Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD.

