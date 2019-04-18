NEW ALBANY, Ind. — It was a happy homecoming Wednesday afternoon for a Gallopalooza horse, making Pat Harrison’s heart full again.

“He does mean a lot to me,” she said kissing the horse on the cheek.

Named after the 1901 Derby Winner, His Eminence stood tall in front of Harrison's realty office for over a decade. He went missing two years ago.

“I do wonder who's got him. I'll always wonder who's got him,” Harrison said.

She hung fliers around New Albany trying anything to get him back during the summer of 2017.

“We've searched and searched and I've driven through subdivisions and we've had people look as far as Indianapolis and Lexington.”

Seven months later, she found a look-a-like on Craigslist. Determined to get her horse back, she made a call.

“We asked if it was the same style. Each one, there was a lot of different styles, some had wings. They said they had him,” she said.

The horse was repainted and renamed to His Eminence II. He was delivered by Kahl’s Body Shop and placed in the same spot the original once stood.

It cost upwards of $5,000 to bring the thoroughbred back home, but to Harrison, he's priceless. She said it’s worth it seeing people, and especially children, enjoy his presence.

“We still are hopeful that we'll get the original back, but in the meantime, we've got the twin.”

Harrison said the first 1,000 people to visit and celebrate His Eminence II can take home a free tree.

People can even choose what kind of tree: Silver Maple, Sycamore, Red Oak, Black Walnut and White Pine.