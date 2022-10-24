'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road

Yes, you read that correctly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands.

Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught.

Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the scene Saturday night.

The video, posted to their Instagram feed had the caption, "It's never boring in the Original Highlands."

Around 8 p.m., a cow was spotted running through a stop light at Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue.

Three police cruisers and Seth Adkins, a West Virginia cowboy on horseback with a lasso, were seen trying to corral it.

“Well, it gets a little nerve racking going down by all of those cars and stuff. I got a little nervous hoping no one was going to hit the thing, but it all worked out,” he said. “You can't use your dogs because I’m afraid they'll get ran over, there’s a lot of challenges. It gets slick on the blacktop you're falling down stuff like that.”

Adkins said if you happen to stumble upon that final cow, do not engage it or try and capture it yourself.

Instead, call Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD and they will steer you in the right direction.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.