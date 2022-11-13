Lone cow missing three weeks after crash reportedly seen in area of Beargrass Creek

The bull was last sighted in the area of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive near Le Moo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are sill trying to track down a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64.

The bull was last sighted in the area of Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive near Le Moo and Beargrass Creek.

Wranglers who had been in from West Virginia to help lasso the cows are heading back home.

About ten cows escaped on Oct. 21 after a truck carrying them was hit while sitting in traffic. Six were caught shortly after while four of them roamed around Cherokee Park. Three of them were caught in dramatic fashion near Baxter Avenue in the Highlands a few days later.

Police are urging the public do not attempt to capture it if you happen to spot it, but call police instead.

