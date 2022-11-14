Local wrangler needed to catch bull missing in Louisville

A day after the lone bull was spotted near Beargrass Creek, some are asking for a local wrangler to help capture him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than a three-week search, a missing bull has been located, but it will take a local wrangler to catch him.

Last month, a semi carrying cattle was stalled in traffic and was hit by a UPS truck. The crash caused 11 cattle to escape, with some of them roaming in Cherokee Park. Seven of them were found while three of the four were captured by West Virginia wranglers in the area of Baxter Avenue in the Highlands.

"He has now hidden quite well and has been attempted to be tracked," Sharon Dietrich said.

Over the weekend that last bull's tracks were traced in the snow at a construction site.

Several searchers came out to catch the bull for safety, but every time he saw them, he ran away.

Dietrich said, "it's kind of important to find a closer wrangler because if he thinks you're going to catch him he's going to move."

Greg and Becky Streif are the owners of the Tribe Animal Sanctuary, and they own several bulls and said this missing bull is a smart one.

"We have bulls that will turn on the water pump. We've had to lock the water pump. We've had to lock the hay doors," Becky said.

The pair said they would like to offer the bull lifetime care with the owner’s permission; however, they would need the public’s assistance to financially treat him.

"The first thing he needs is his shots and he needs to be neutered," Becky said.

Becky said they have already spoke with their animal vet and their waiting to see what the owner of the bull will do moving forward.

Greg said, "But we much rather have him protect warm and safe at the sanctuary if that's possible."

If anyone sees the bull, they are advised to call 911.

