Authorities seeking help in locating missing 91-year-old Louisville man

Murrell Langdon was last seen near the 6100 block of Mount Everest Drive in Louisville.

MetroSafe is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 91-year-old man.

He’s described as a white male, 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 115-pounds.

Langdon was wearing a gray plaid shirt with suspenders and blue jeans.

Officials said he left in a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma with a Masonic Mason plate.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911 with further information.

