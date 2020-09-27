Authorities seeking help in locating missing 91-year-old Louisville man

MetroSafe is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 91-year-old man.
Murrell Langdon was last seen near the 6100 block of Mount Everest Drive in Louisville.
He’s described as a white male, 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 115-pounds.
Langdon was wearing a gray plaid shirt with suspenders and blue jeans.
Officials said he left in a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma with a Masonic Mason plate.
If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911 with further information.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.