Officials located the body of Tom Curry, a missing Campbellsville man, within 500 yards of his home on Tuesday, May 7.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said the 87-year-old was discovered by a neighbor working on his fence on Smith Ridge Road.

“Miss him, miss him every day,” said Donald Skaggs, his neighbor and the last person who saw him alive.

The body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Louisville. Taylor County Coroner Daniel Cook said he believes Curry had a health emergency and does not suspect foul play.

“Why would an elderly man wonder away from his home? We're not sure what happened there but when it comes to the fact of death, we're looking at a cardiac event that probably led to his death,” Cook explained.

Volunteers had searched more than 3,400 acres in the field behind his home and searched more than 14 miles of shoreline near the local lake when Curry first went missing.

“We hate it, we take responsibility for not finding him sooner,” said Fire Chief Chris Taylor.

The small town’s big search included more than 100 volunteers, 6,000 logged hours and several departments stepping up, including the K-9 Unit.

“Unfortunately, he was just in a spot that was sort of off the path and we just had to be at the right place at the right time,” Taylor said.

Skaggs apparently brought food to Curry’s house the day before he went missing.

“He seemed like his usual self. The only thing I said was odd was he didn't come straight over like he normally does. It was like 25 minutes or so before he came,” Skaggs explained.

Skaggs said he also complained of lack of sleep the night before.

Though suspicions still circle Campbellsville, authorities hope this community will just search now for peace of mind.



“I want to believe it was just an accident. And I hope he died without any pain… peacefully,” said Skaggs.

Though Curry has been found, there are hundreds still missing in Kentucky.

It's why Campbellsville is hosting a Missing Persons Day on Saturday. If you're missing someone you love, you can bring police reports, photos, dental records and more to the Taylor County Extension Office at 1143 South Columbia Avenue in Campbellsville.

The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

