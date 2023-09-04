x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Louisville Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Okolona

Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr. was last seen on Bonaventure Place on Sept. 3.
Credit: Louisville Metro Police Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy last seen in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood on Sunday night.

Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr. went missing on Sept. 3 on Bonaventure Place, according to Louisville Metro Police.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, red shorts and black Crocs. He also has a black Champion brand backpack.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts are asked to contact LMPD immediately at (502) 574-5673.

🚨 🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home for Wilson...

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, September 4, 2023

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

Louisville mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event is back; how to stay safe

Before You Leave, Check This Out