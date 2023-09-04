Louisville Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Okolona

Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr. was last seen on Bonaventure Place on Sept. 3.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy last seen in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood on Sunday night.

Wilson Espinoza-Castillo Jr. went missing on Sept. 3 on Bonaventure Place, according to Louisville Metro Police.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, red shorts and black Crocs. He also has a black Champion brand backpack.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts are asked to contact LMPD immediately at (502) 574-5673.

🚨 🚔ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home for Wilson... Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, September 4, 2023

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.