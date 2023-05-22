Authorities find missing 10-year-old last seen in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Police said Malachi Bohannon has been found.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Malachi Bohannon was last seen in the 1400 block of Homeview Ave. around 6 a.m. Monday. That's located in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Officials said Bohannon is non-verbal and autistic.

Bohannon is 4'5", weighs about 60 pounds, and is wearing an orange shirt and gray or navy sweatpants, according to authorities.

If you see him, you should call 911.

If you have any information, you should contact LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

