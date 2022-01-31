'I wanted to emulate your greatness' | Miss USA Elle Smith mourns passing of Cheslie Kryst

Elle Smith posted on Instagram about Kryst's death, sharing her sorrow after losing someone she looked up to during her own pageant journey.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans and friends of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst are mourning her passing after she died by suicide over the weekend, according to police in New York. The 30-year-old was found dead early Sunday morning in Manhattan and her family confirmed her passing.

The current Miss USA, Elle Smith, shared a heartfelt Instagram post after Kryst's death, talking about how she felt after losing someone she looked up to during her own pageant journey.

"I remember putting your picture on my 2021 vision board because you were the first Miss USA who made me believe in myself," Smith said in the post. "I wanted to emulate your greatness. Your drive, determination, accomplishments, and the kindness you showed to anyone who crossed your path was the strength that proved women can be beautifully powerful."

Smith, a former reporter with WHAS11 News in Louisville, represented Kentucky in the 2021 Miss USA Pageant. After her win, she went on to compete in Miss Universe. Before competing in Miss USA, Smith talked about how much Kryst inspired her, especially as a Black woman.

"When I saw Cheslie win Miss USA, she wore her natural hair," Smith said. "People don't understand how big that is for me since I've had such a traitorous hair journey over the years. And so, seeing someone confident in herself, confident in her abilities and just seeing a Black woman who knows her strengths and weaknesses - it's a powerful thing."

Kryst, a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney won the Miss USA pageant in May, 2019, and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression, resources are available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or you can chat online with someone ready to help at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

