Miss USA returns to Louisville to donate blood to American Red Cross

The Red Cross is suffering a nationwide blood shortage. To help her community, Elle Smith gave blood on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Red Cross is struggling with the worst blood shortage it's seen in a decade - and the issue has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the recent tornadoes in western Kentucky.

To help support her community, Miss USA herself rolled up her sleeve to donate to the cause. Elle Smith, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2021, returned to Louisville on Friday to give blood to the Red Cross.

Smith said her reason for donating was two-fold: to help provide life-saving blood to patients in need of it, and to inspire others to do the same.

"I think people see the sash, and then they see someone that can donate blood...but also as a Black woman, that's important too," she said. "I'm hoping that in the Black community, and anyone in our community in Louisville sees me and hopes that they can donate as well."

If you want to give blood, appointments can be made through the Red Cross app, the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

To donate blood, you will need to bring a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of identification. You must be at least 17 years old and meet weight and health requirements.

More information on donor eligibility can be found on the American Red Cross website.

