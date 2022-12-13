Miss Kentucky 2022 goes national

Springfield's Hannah Edelen will be representing the bluegrass state in the 2023 Miss America competition this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12.

Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance.

The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's at the University of Kentucky and is currently pursuing a Doctorate.

Edelen is a public school teacher. She taught social studies and English to 6th-graders at Covington Independent Schools before entering in the Miss Kentucky competition earlier this year.

She said she's also written two children's books and dreams of one day being appointed U.S. Secretary of Education.

.@MrsStevensMath gives a shout out to 6th grade teacher @hannahedelenky who was crowned Miss Kentucky and will represent KY in the 2022 @MissAmerica pageant. Congrats, Hannah! Story: https://t.co/s5pMbO7CuV #KyEd pic.twitter.com/LSNwIkinEw — KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) August 3, 2022

Her social impact initiative is "Read Ready Kentucky," inspired by her own story of how education and reading was transformative in her own life.

She said she hopes to use this initiative to equip students with the power to change the world through reading.

She plans on titling this initiative "Read Ready America" on the Miss America Stage.

The beauty queen's talent for the competition is "clogging to Banjo Fantasy", according to the Miss America website.

The 2023 Miss America contestants are competing at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15.

51 of the nation's most talented young women will compete for over $500,000 in college scholarships.

Miss America 2023 will be crowned Thursday, Dec. 15.

One year ago, Louisville-native and WHAS11 Reporter Elle Smith represented Kentucky in the Miss America 2021 competition and won.

Elle was only the second Miss Kentucky to go on to win the title: Miss USA. Tara Conner won the title in 2006.

