Two children in critical condition following mobile home fire

Okolona Fire officials said there wasn't a working smoke detector in the home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials are investigating after three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a fire at a mobile home near Okolona.

According to Okolona Fire Maj. Frankie Nalley, the fire started inside a mobile home in the 8200 block of Minor Lane near I-65 and Outer Loop sometime Wednesday morning.

He said a woman inside the home had to pass the two kids through a window to get them out. A neighbor then helped the woman escape from the home.

All three were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and Nalley said the two children were in critical condition. The woman is stable. Nalley was unable to establish how the woman was connected to the kids.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly and without much water. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Nalley said there wasn't a working smoke detector in the home.

"Having a working smoke alarm could be life or death - and this is a sad, but good, point of... that," he said.

Nalley said if the smoke detector had been working, the people who lived in the house could have gotten out before the fire escalated.

