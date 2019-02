LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An accident involving a school bus has resulted in minor injuries.

According to MetroSafe, the accident happened Monday morning at the intersection of Lagoona Drive at Caspian Drive.

EMS crews responded to the crash and minor injuries have been reported. It is unclear if any students were injured. EMS is still on the scene.

The bus number is unknown, but it has been reported as a JCPS bus.

