LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected in Shelby County early October 7.

The US Geological Survey documented the earthquake at a little over 10 miles outside of Shelbyville at 5:23 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m, two people reported that they felt the quake. According to the USGS, earthquake under 2.5 on the Richter scale are usually not felt.

