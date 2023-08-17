Minor arrested for alleged carjacking after high-speed chase leaves at least 7 vehicles damaged

LMPD said at least three civilian vehicles and four police vehicles have sustained damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a minor after a high-speed chase left at least 7 vehicles damaged on Thursday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police's CID detectives tried to stop a vehicle they believed had two alleged carjacking suspects inside.

According to LMPD, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed covering the areas of St Andrew's Church Road, Blanton Lane, Brooklawn Drive, Windmere Drive and Jamacia Drive. Authorities said the chase ended in the 3200 block of Fordhaven Road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a minor, is in police custody.

The passenger fled into an apartment in the 3200 block of Fordhaven Road where police said they had the building surrounded. Just before 2 p.m., LMPD said officers collapsed their perimeter and the incident concluded.

At least three civilian vehicles and four police vehicles have sustained damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.