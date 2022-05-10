Louisville event wants to raise mental health aware awareness 'especially after living in a global pandemic' mayor says

There will be music, food, entertainment, yoga and panel discussions at the Roots 101 African American History Museum. It will be May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville mayor’s first-ever MindFEST aims to raise awareness and lower the stigma around mental health according to a press release.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced this new event with Emily Elizabeth, co-founder of MindFEST, Amanda Villaveces, director of Mental Health Lou and a licensed marriage and family therapist, Lauren Muir, of Martin and Muir Counseling, and Lamont Collins, founder and CEO of Roots 101 African American History Museum.

“Struggling with issues like depression and anxiety is totally normal, especially after living in a global pandemic for more than two years,” Fischer said. “Our lives have been altered a great deal and our community is still coping with all the lives lost to COVID-19. MindFEST is a way we can all come together and lean on each other for support.”

There will be music, food, entertainment, yoga and panel discussions at the Roots 101 African American History Museum. It will be May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to the release.

Villaveces said Louisville has experienced a collective trauma and the city needs to work on healing.

"I truly believe that community connection has the power to heal a community, which is why I wanted to get involved with MindFEST and bring this amazing event to Louisville,” Villaveces said. “We want people to know that mental health is part of everyday life and that there are many resources in our community to help care for our mental health. MindFEST is our team’s way of saying, 'We see you, we got you, you're not alone.'"

The Louisville Bats are presenting Mental Health Awareness Night at 6 p.m. May 12. A portion of the proceeds bought from Fevo will go towards the event.

